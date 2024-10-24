Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 111 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $165.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.27. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.18 and a 1-year high of $166.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HSBC upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

