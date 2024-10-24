Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 632,053 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $64,103,000 after buying an additional 39,094 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE TJX opened at $114.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.05. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.92 and a one year high of $121.13. The company has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

