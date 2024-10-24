Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,355 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEMA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 779,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 166,554 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,505,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 117,452 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co boosted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 137,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 46,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEMA opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

