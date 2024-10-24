Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 481 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36.6% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.3% in the third quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.0 %

UNP stock opened at $241.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.60. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.