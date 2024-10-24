Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 766 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

IWD opened at $190.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.04. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $193.77. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

