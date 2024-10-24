Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Takes $211,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,469,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,202,000 after purchasing an additional 543,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 286,155 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 474,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after acquiring an additional 28,813 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 313,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 308,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 124,022 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.