Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 67.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 58.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,047,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $201.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.