Lazari Capital Management Inc. Acquires 122 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after buying an additional 380,399 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after purchasing an additional 379,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 135,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $120.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $474.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

