Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Has $992,000 Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 1,576.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $89.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,798.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $85,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,798.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,619 shares of company stock valued at $300,670. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

