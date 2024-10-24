Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $980,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 60,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,851,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $201.74 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The firm has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.99.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.28%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.