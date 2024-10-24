Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Sells 20,311 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,311 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 100.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,825,000 after acquiring an additional 900,815 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,627,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after acquiring an additional 201,911 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.69. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

