Leo Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 341 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.71.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $602.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $628.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $627.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

