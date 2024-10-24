Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Acquires 917 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the third quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $488.36 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $479.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.12.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

