Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.0% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $131,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,220 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $580.75 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $588.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $569.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.61. The stock has a market cap of $501.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.