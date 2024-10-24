Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX:MIO) Insider Paul (Ryan) Welker Sells 746,855 Shares

Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX:MIO – Get Free Report) insider Paul (Ryan) Welker sold 746,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04), for a total value of A$39,583.32 ($26,388.88).

Macarthur Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

About Macarthur Minerals

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

