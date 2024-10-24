Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX:MIO) Insider Paul (Ryan) Welker Sells 746,855 Shares

Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX:MIO – Get Free Report) insider Paul (Ryan) Welker sold 746,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04), for a total value of A$39,583.32 ($26,388.88).
Macarthur Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
About Macarthur Minerals
