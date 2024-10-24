Main Street Banking Partners L Sells 778 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $85,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,941,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,594,920. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Main Street Banking Partners L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Main Street Banking Partners L sold 22,114 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $2,332,142.44.

BancFirst Stock Up 0.1 %

BANF opened at $110.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $79.99 and a 52 week high of $115.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.97.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BancFirst by 31.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the third quarter valued at about $112,370,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BancFirst by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 33.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BANF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

