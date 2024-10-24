Marietta Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,792,000 after acquiring an additional 139,866 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 133.4% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $580.75 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $569.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $546.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

