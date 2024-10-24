Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.6% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.8% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,792,000 after buying an additional 139,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IVV opened at $580.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $501.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

