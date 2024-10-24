Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 628 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $120.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $474.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

