Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) SVP Norman Scott Sells 1,473 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2024

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCBGet Free Report) SVP Norman Scott sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $85,316.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,517.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

MCB stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $615.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.50 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 70.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

