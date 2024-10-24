Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 323.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 30,855 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 172.5% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 531.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37,299 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $26,107,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA stock opened at $156.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $167.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.75.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

