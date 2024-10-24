Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 496 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 496 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $59,068.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,850,054.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 608 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total value of $73,422.08.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90.

On Monday, July 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $127,229.26.

On Thursday, July 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 690 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $72,650.10.

Natera Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $118.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.43 and its 200 day moving average is $111.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $133.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Natera by 1,073.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 60,127 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $758,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 863,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Natera during the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRA. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

