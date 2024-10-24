Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 496 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2024

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 496 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $59,068.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,850,054.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 608 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total value of $73,422.08.
  • On Wednesday, July 31st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90.
  • On Monday, July 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $127,229.26.
  • On Thursday, July 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 690 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $72,650.10.

Natera Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $118.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.43 and its 200 day moving average is $111.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $133.54.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Natera by 1,073.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 60,127 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $758,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 863,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Natera during the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRA. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Natera

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.