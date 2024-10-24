nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director William J. Ruh Sells 10,000 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director William J. Ruh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,482,537.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NCNO opened at $37.55 on Thursday. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James raised shares of nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.82.

View Our Latest Report on NCNO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.