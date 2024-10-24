NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Major Shareholder Ltd. Kck Sells 3,720 Shares

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $22,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,499,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,544,296.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd. Kck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,878 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $30,682.62.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ltd. Kck sold 6,900 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $45,333.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,031 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $26,362.74.

On Friday, October 11th, Ltd. Kck sold 2,572 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $16,332.20.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Ltd. Kck sold 3,123 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $19,050.30.

On Monday, October 7th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,910 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $32,700.60.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Ltd. Kck sold 3,318 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $23,126.46.

Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 195.26% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. NeuroPace’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

NPCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in NeuroPace by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in NeuroPace by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

