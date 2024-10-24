NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.96. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.11 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.46.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

