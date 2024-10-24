NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Cut to $10,600.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $9,411.06 on Wednesday. NVR has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9,353.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8,360.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $125.26 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total transaction of $1,270,720.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,369.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in NVR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth $202,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 21.6% in the first quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

