OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 42 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after acquiring an additional 125,387 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after acquiring an additional 102,199 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 914,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,467,000 after acquiring an additional 64,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 805,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,901,000 after acquiring an additional 33,780 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.50.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $542.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $551.48 and its 200-day moving average is $545.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

