Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Senior Officer Neil Robert Mccullagh Sells 1,384 Shares

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Neil Robert Mccullagh sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.44, for a total transaction of C$133,477.11.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$95.65 on Thursday. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$83.00 and a twelve month high of C$122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of C$230.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$101.81.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

Olympia Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.