Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Down 11.9% – What’s Next?

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 1,723,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,431,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.14 ($0.01).

Oxford BioDynamics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.57. The company has a market cap of £3.79 million, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22.

About Oxford BioDynamics

(Get Free Report)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.