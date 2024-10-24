Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR) Insider Acquires A$20,108.30 in Stock

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR – Get Free Report) insider Paul Rennie acquired 95,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$20,108.30 ($13,405.53).

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic products for human use in Australia. It offers pentosan polysulfate sodium drugs in the injectable form for the treatment of osteoarthritis, mucopolysaccharidosis, ross river virus, chikungunya virus, chronic heart failure, allergic respiratory, and acute respiratory distress syndrome diseases.

