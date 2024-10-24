Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 498 ($6.47) and last traded at GBX 496.50 ($6.45), with a volume of 919079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 497.50 ($6.46).

Personal Assets Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 490.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 487.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,125.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Activity

In other Personal Assets news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly bought 141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.31) per share, with a total value of £685.26 ($889.72). In related news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly bought 141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.31) per share, for a total transaction of £685.26 ($889.72). Also, insider Mandy Clements bought 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 487 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £370.12 ($480.55). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 272 shares of company stock worth $132,543. Insiders own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Personal Assets Company Profile

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

