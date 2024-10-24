Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $22,539.00 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) SVP David Linetsky sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $22,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,241.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, David Linetsky sold 2,011 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $42,291.33.

On Thursday, September 19th, David Linetsky sold 24 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $576.96.

On Tuesday, September 17th, David Linetsky sold 36 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $891.72.

On Tuesday, September 10th, David Linetsky sold 1,716 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $39,897.00.

Phreesia Price Performance

PHR stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $29.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.76 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,148,000 after acquiring an additional 194,035 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,941,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Phreesia by 42.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after buying an additional 224,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1,407.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 54,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHR

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.