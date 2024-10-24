PodcastOne (PODC) and Its Competitors Financial Review

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) is one of 112 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare PodcastOne to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PodcastOne and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne -34.67% -96.68% -62.27% PodcastOne Competitors -13.19% -22.93% -3.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PodcastOne and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 0 0 3 0 3.00 PodcastOne Competitors 912 4702 10652 306 2.62

Valuation and Earnings

PodcastOne presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 292.56%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 10.25%. Given PodcastOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares PodcastOne and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne $43.30 million -$14.73 million -1.64 PodcastOne Competitors $11.03 billion $1.91 billion -37,491.43

PodcastOne’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PodcastOne. PodcastOne is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of PodcastOne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PodcastOne peers beat PodcastOne on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

PodcastOne Company Profile

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

