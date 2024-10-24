Private Advisor Group LLC Has $14.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,031 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,845,000 after purchasing an additional 627,993 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,747,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 112,080 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.87. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

