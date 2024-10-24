Private Advisor Group LLC Has $22.22 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $22,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,145,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,158,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,197,000 after buying an additional 391,333 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 922,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 603,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,984,000 after acquiring an additional 174,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.