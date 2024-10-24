Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,881 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 60,736 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 365.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

