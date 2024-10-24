Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,987,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,253,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $163,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $79.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $166.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.76.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

