Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 9,325 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $46,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.67.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $399.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $388.23 and a 200 day moving average of $359.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

