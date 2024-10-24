Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 13,899 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,899 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $88.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $90.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

