Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 17,859 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,859 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 227.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 176.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

