Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 222,659 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 493,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,659 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $14,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.