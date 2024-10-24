ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Cut by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,355 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,140,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 294,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 635,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $105.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.50.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

