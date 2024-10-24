Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) recently:

10/21/2024 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $89.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $87.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Public Service Enterprise Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $84.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $90.73 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $92.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,252.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,590,000 after buying an additional 1,674,827 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,298,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,763,000 after purchasing an additional 732,443 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,978,000 after purchasing an additional 667,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 381.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 800,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,023,000 after purchasing an additional 634,587 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

