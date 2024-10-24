Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.93.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $339.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.82 and its 200 day moving average is $306.35. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.68. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,075,681,000 after buying an additional 217,487 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Public Storage by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after acquiring an additional 219,391 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 4.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,202,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Public Storage by 8.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,195,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 95,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 17.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 173,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.