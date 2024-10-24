Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.8% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,792,000 after buying an additional 139,866 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $580.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $569.03 and a 200 day moving average of $546.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.