Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Realty Income by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.31. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

