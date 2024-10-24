Redcastle Resources Limited (ASX:RC1) Insider Ronald Miller Purchases 3,333,333 Shares

Redcastle Resources Limited (ASX:RC1 – Get Free Report) insider Ronald Miller bought 3,333,333 shares of Redcastle Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,000.00).

Redcastle Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, a gold and mineral resources exploration company in Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Redcastle Gold Project that covers an area of 1,088 hectares, as well as holds 8 licenses located in the Mt Margaret Mineral Field of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Transcendence Technologies Limited and changed its name to Redcastle Resources Limited in December 2021.

