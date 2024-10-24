Robert G/ Brown Sells 43,834 Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 43,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $106,078.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,524,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,109,561.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robert G/ Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Robert G/ Brown sold 162,454 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $389,889.60.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Robert G/ Brown sold 800 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $1,936.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Robert G/ Brown sold 2,100 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $5,082.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Robert G/ Brown sold 94,900 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $230,607.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert G/ Brown sold 1,975 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $4,799.25.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

SGRP stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPAR Group ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. SPAR Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 199.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 82,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

