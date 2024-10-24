Robert G/ Brown Sells 43,834 Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 43,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $106,078.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,524,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,109,561.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Robert G/ Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 18th, Robert G/ Brown sold 162,454 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $389,889.60.
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Robert G/ Brown sold 800 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $1,936.00.
- On Monday, October 14th, Robert G/ Brown sold 2,100 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $5,082.00.
- On Thursday, October 10th, Robert G/ Brown sold 94,900 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $230,607.00.
- On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert G/ Brown sold 1,975 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $4,799.25.
SPAR Group Stock Performance
SGRP stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 199.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 82,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.
SPAR Group Company Profile
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.
