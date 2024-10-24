Robert W. Baird Boosts Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $62.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baird R W raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VRNS

Varonis Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

VRNS stock opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,114 shares in the company, valued at $26,540,252.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 45,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.