Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $174.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.33.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $147.79 on Monday. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $154.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 127,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,567,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

